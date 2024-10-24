A Clever Remote Controlled Spot Robot Leaf Blower

redditor enginerdz created a clever remote-controlled robotic leaf blower by strapping a standard leaf blower onto the back of a Boston Dynamics quadruped Spot robot. The Pringles can mounted underneath the blower was a clever ad-hoc fix for all-around stability.

It was the closest thing in my shed I found to help prop up the blower to angle the nozzle down and hold it on position. We save the containers for craft and science projects with the kids.