Helpful Information About Attending to Grooming, Feeding and Comfort Needs of an Older Cat

Dr. Uri Burstyn, aka the Helpful Vancouver Vet, who offers a great deal of good information about caring for household pets through his YouTube channel, has put together an incredibly thoughtful three-part series about attending to the specific and varying needs of an older cat. Dr. Burstyn shares information about grooming, feeding and the comfort of geriatric felines, with Mr. Pirate acting as his able and willing assistant.

