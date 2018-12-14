Laughing Squid

Helpful Information About Attending to Grooming, Feeding and Comfort Needs of an Older Cat

Dr. Uri Burstyn, aka the Helpful Vancouver Vet, who offers a great deal of good information about caring for household pets through his YouTube channel, has put together an incredibly thoughtful three-part series about attending to the specific and varying needs of an older cat. Dr. Burstyn shares information about grooming, feeding and the comfort of geriatric felines, with Mr. Pirate acting as his able and willing assistant.

How to care for your cat as it gets older is something every cat lover should know. Here is a series of 3 videos showing some really simple things you can do at home to make your older cat’s life just a little bit more comfortable.



