How to Burp a Pet Turkey

Lexie Crampton of The Feather Fam showed how she burps Lawrence, her rescued turkey, and how this process came about. It turns out that she hugged him a little hard one day, and the rest was history.

I was loving on Lawrence and I gave him a hug and I squeezed a little too tight and he let out a huge burp I was a good one it caught me by surprise and then I started researching and I realized this is a thing and turkeys burp.

Luckily, Lawrence always has one in the chamber.

We got a burp in here for us today. We’re extra jiggly. He enjoys our burping sessions. It doesn’t take much pressure