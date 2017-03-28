Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How the Very First City in the World Figured Out How to Develop Itself Over 12,000 Years Ago in Turkey

by at on

In a wonderfully animated video for the 92nd Street Y series “7 Days of Genius“, socially conscious real estate developer Jonathan F.P. Rose, who is also the author of The Well Tempered City explained how very first city in the world developed itself over 12,000 years ago in Turkey by figuring out what they needed to grow.

The reason that place existed is because the people who lived here said that it was the birthplace of Agriculture and that is where the grains that fueled civilization came from. …as you get complexity and intensity concentration together along with culture that is evolving, developing language to manage the complexity….this culture happens and you end up with cities.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.