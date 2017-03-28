How the Very First City in the World Figured Out How to Develop Itself Over 12,000 Years Ago in Turkey

In a wonderfully animated video for the 92nd Street Y series “7 Days of Genius“, socially conscious real estate developer Jonathan F.P. Rose, who is also the author of The Well Tempered City explained how very first city in the world developed itself over 12,000 years ago in Turkey by figuring out what they needed to grow.

The reason that place existed is because the people who lived here said that it was the birthplace of Agriculture and that is where the grains that fueled civilization came from. …as you get complexity and intensity concentration together along with culture that is evolving, developing language to manage the complexity….this culture happens and you end up with cities.