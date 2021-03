Movie blogger Pedro Cinemaxunga put together a really informative compilation of early silent films that shows and explains in great detail how special effects were achieved for those particular scenes. Long before CGI and green screens, all effects had to be done through very creative illusory camera tricks and custom sets.

