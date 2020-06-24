How Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland and Staff Writers Come Up With New Ideas for ‘Rick and Morty’ Episodes

Vlogger N.T. Jordan of the cinematic series Behind the Curtain takes a look at how the sublime animated series Rick and Morty is written.

Jordan gathered clips of interviews with showrunners Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and put it into a compilation video that shows how the series is written. They talk about the writer’s room, how they come up with new ideas for the show, pitching jokes, and the dreaded writer’s block. The compilation also reveals how much goes into each episode before it’s ready to go.