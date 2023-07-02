How Graphite Pencil Leads Are Made

Process X went inside the Tokai Carbon Group factory in Japan to show how graphite inserts for pencils are made. This is the only company in Japan to make pencil leads and other carbon graphite items.

Their offerings include a wide array of gray and colored leads.

Writing, drawing, everything starts from making a core. Taking pride in being the only manufacturer of pencil cores in Japan, we manufacture a wide variety of pencil cores and colored cores.