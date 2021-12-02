How Paul McCartney Quickly Composed ‘Get Back’ While Waiting for John Lennon to Arrive at the Studio

A mind-blowing clip from the Peter Jackson biopic The Beatles: Get Back shows Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison in the studio waiting for a tardy John Lennon to arrive.

Lennon’s late again. I’m thinking of getting rid of him.

Rather than sitting around waiting, McCartney grabbed his iconic Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass and played a tune that came into his head using, his voice as an instrument in place of the lyrics.

Feeling the pressure of their approaching deadline, Paul searches for new song ideas.

Both Starr and Harrison looked a bit bored by the whole thing – Harrison even yawned a few times, yet by the time Lennon finally showed up to join in, the three band members were already at their instruments playing the song with the lyrics.