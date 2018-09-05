Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Fascinating Chart Showing How Much the Temperature Has Increased in Your Hometown Since Your Birth

by at on

How Much Hotter is Your Home Town

The New York Times has put together a fascinating interactive chart that reveals just how much the temperature has increased (by number of days) in your hometown since the year of your birth. Additionally, this map goes on to project how much the heat will increase from this day forward through a startling graph that appears to move ever upward.

As the world warms because of human-induced climate change, most of us can expect to see more days when temperatures hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) or higher. See how your hometown has changed so far and how much hotter it may get.

How Much Hotter Home Town

Heat in the Future



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP