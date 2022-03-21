A Look at How Much Orangutans and Humans Have in Common Particularly Regarding Child Rearing

In a fascinating Ted-Ed Lesson written by Lu Gao and animated by Anton Bogaty, narrator Julianna Zarzycki explains how much orangutans have in common with humans, particularly when it comes to child-rearing, and how smart these great apes actually are.

Along with humans, orangutans belong to the Hominidae family tree, which stretches back 14 million years. But it’s not just their striking red hair that makes orangutans unique among our great ape cousins. …Many of the skills they learn are transmitted through the special bond they have with their mothers, the most extended in the animal kingdom next to humans.