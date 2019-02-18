How Monty Python’s Mix of Postmodern Absurdity and Political Satire Influenced Shows Like ‘Rick and Morty’

Jared Bauer of Wisecrack takes a deep dive into the iconic Monty Python comedy troupe and how their particular mix of postmodern meta-narratives, absurdity and political satire that challenged English history and its imperialism in a rather obvious manner that was still very British in nature. The genre, referred to as “Pythonesque”, influenced such works as Rick and Morty, Deadpool and South Park.

