How the Incorporation of Musical Modes on the Miles Davis Album ‘Kind of Blue’ Reinvented Jazz

YouTuber Polyphonic, who creates incredibly informative video essays about music took a look at the iconic Miles Davis album Kind of Blue. He specifically noted how the introduction and incorporation of musical mode theory within the five songs of the album changed jazz forever.

These five songs come together perfectly to create a landmark album. And more than just an album ‘Kind of Blue’ was Miles Davis showing the jazz scene it was possible when you started to think of the genre in new ways. And it wasn’t just jazz that was impacted by the modal shift. This would go on to influence all kinds of music from funk and soul to R&B; and rock in the coming decades and so with the help of some of the greatest musicians ever to play, Miles Davis successfully reinvented jazz.

