A Clever Mashup Showing How Karl Pilkington Predicted Storylines of ‘Black Mirror’ in 2007

by at on

In a clever and amusing mashup that shows exactly how an animated Karl Pilkington quite accurate predicted several storylines from the rather unsettling Netflix show Black Mirror. By combining footage from the series Season Four finale “Black Museum” with that of a 2007 episode of The Ricky Gervais Show, the creator of this video proved that Karl Pilkington is truly a genius in his own right.

After watching the finale of Black Mirror’s 4th series, I couldn’t help but notice that Karl Pilkington thought of these insane ideas first. Charlie Brooker must be a fan of the podcast.

