How Jelly Belly Jelly Beans Are Made

A toothsome episode of the Popular Mechanics series Made Here takes a tour inside the Jelly Belly factory in Fairfield, California, to learn how their renowned flavored jelly beans are made.

…See how Jelly Belly makes 1,680 jelly beans per second. First produced in 1976 with just eight flavors, Jelly Belly now offers more than 100 varieties from traditional flavors like Very Cherry to more controversial flavors like Buttered Popcorn.