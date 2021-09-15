How the Human Brain Processes Color

In an enlightening animation by the American Museum of Natural History (previously), a colorful beach ball reflecting the rays of the sun is used to explain how the human brain processes color. They further explain how the reflected light travels to the retina of the eye, is processed by color-sensitive rods and cones. The signal is sent off to the brain and then passed back to the optic nerve through the visual cortex, reproducing the image as originally viewed.

How does our brain help us see color? Find out in this video! Learn how our color vision works as we follow a beam of sunlight bouncing off a beach ball.