How the Use of a Green Screen Can Go Wrong

In a cloaking episode of Things You Might Not Know, host Tom Scott and series animator William Marler amusingly demonstrate the many ways in which the use of a green screen can go wrong due to issues with lighting, color, key, shutter speed, and framing.
Green screen looks terrible sometimes. Here’s why.
Scott also shared how to best put a green screen to use.
Don’t try to be convincing. For those of us who have the creative option, it’s a lot easier to just acknowledge the green screen, lean into it, and just put something interesting up there instead that isn’t meant to be real. It’s not as good as filming in an actual location, but at least it’s honest.