How George Harrison Wrote the Song “Something”

A historic clip from the Peter Jackson biopic The Beatles: Get Back shows George Harrison and John Lennon in the studio working out the lyrics and guitar parts for Harrison’s iconic love song “Something”. As they got it going Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney joined in on drums, and bass respectively.

The Beatles writing and rehearsing the track “Something”

It’s so remarkable to see the burgeoning process of writing a song that is so well known 50+ years later, just like the process behind “Get Back”.

Here are Harrison’s isolated vocals from the final cut of the song.