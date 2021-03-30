The Raw Beauty of George Harrison’s Voice Captured in the Isolated Vocals of The Beatles Song ‘Something’

The isolated vocals from The Beatles song “Something” captures the raw and earnest beauty of George Harrison‘s voice. It also showcases the perfect melding of Paul McCartney‘s voice with Harrison’s in the harmonies of the song.

The vocals from the George Harrison track ”Something”, from the multi-tracks of the Beatles Rock Band videogame.

Here’s the song in full.

Harrison wrote the song in 1969, supposedly for then-wife Patti Boyd who appeared in the video for the song, although Harrison told music critic Paul Cashmere that there were other reasons for the song.

Paul Cashmere: Can you tell me about “Something”. Now, you wrote that about Patti, is that right? George Harrison: Well no, I didn’t. I just wrote it, and then somebody put together a video. And what they did was they went out and got some footage of me and Patti, Paul and Linda, Ringo and Maureen, it was at that time, and John and Yoko and they just made up a little video to go with it. So then, everybody presumed I wrote it about Patti, but actually, when I wrote it, I was thinking of Ray Charles.

Here’s the whole song deconstructed.

