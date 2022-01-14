Astronaut Megan McArthur Explains How Food Is Prepared in Space on the International Space Station

Kevin Pang of America’s Test Kitchen spoke with NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur about how food is prepared while aboard the International Space Station. With her hair standing on end, MacArthur explains that there is no cooking necessary as all of the food is already prepared on the ground but there are ways to create tasty meals with what is provided to her. She also explains how food is stored, heated, and chilled.

Megan teaches us about the types of foods astronauts eat in space, how space food is stored, how it’s prepared and how it’s eaten.