A Detailed Animated Tour Inside a Fire Engine Truck

Jake O’Neal of Animagraffs used concise animation to give a very thorough tour of the inner and outer workings of a standard fire engine truck. This includes details about the truck’s exterior, the pump panel and pump, the water tank, storage in the rear of the vehicle, drafting, and the engine’s cab.

An in-depth, x-ray style look inside a fire engine or “pumper truck”.

