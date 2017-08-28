Laughing Squid

How Director Edgar Wright Skillfully Connects the Protagonists of His Films With His Audience

In a very thoughtful video essay, filmmaker Karsten Runquist analyzed the films of director Edgar Wright. Runquist, an admitted fan of the director’s work, specifically looked at the protagonists in Baby Driver, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Ant Man, noting the manner in which the protagonists connected with the audience.

what makes Wright’s main characters feel so relatable and likable is the misunderstanding coming from those around them in the story. …Edgar Wright keeps in mind that every scene deserves full attention, because every scene is its own thing. When every scene is its own thing and the audience member is fully invested in what they’re watching, of course the feeling of connectivity between us and our protagonists is going to feel just that much stronger.


