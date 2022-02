How Different Types of Dried Packaged Pasta Are Made

Wondastic Tech shared a mesmerizing compilation video showing how different types of dried pasta are made and packaged at a large facility. The different types of pasta spotlighted are tortellini, fusilli, lasagne, and cannelloni.

How do they make pasta? It is one of a short video in a series of short, concise videos that reveal the mysteries behind how everyday things happen.

Here are several shorter videos showing the individual pasta-making processes.

