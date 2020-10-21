An Incredible Animation That Shows How the 14th Century Charles Bridge in Prague Was Built

Engineering and Architecture created an incredible and detailed animation that showing the specific process by which the Charles Bridge (Karlův Most) in Prague, Czech Republic was built. This historic bridge, which crosses the Vltava River, began construction many years before its actual completion in 1402. The bridge has undergone much rehabilitation and undergone a great deal of repair but its latest iteration remains standing to this day.

Its construction started in 1357 under the auspices of King Charles IV, and finished in the beginning of the 15th century. The bridge replaced the old Judith Bridge built 1158–1172 that had been badly damaged by a flood in 1342. This new bridge was originally called Stone Bridge or Prague Bridge but has been “Charles Bridge” since 1870

Here’s what the Charles Bridge looks like in modern times.