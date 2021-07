Fraser Strachan, the lead audio designer for Playground Games, offered a cool, informative inside look at how the audio for the cars in the upcoming video game Forza Horizon 5 was recorded. As it turns out, Strachan used real (high-end) automobiles that were miked up in order to capture a very realistic sound.

I’m sure some of you are wondering how we record the cars for Forza Horizon 5. Well, have a look at this video and see for yourselves.

Here’s a preview of the cars in the game.