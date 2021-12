How Cacti Survive and Thrive in Some of the Harshest Environments on Earth

In a prickly Ted-Ed lesson written by Lucas C Majure of the Florida Museum of Natural History, and animated by Oh Studio in London, narrator Addison Anderson explains how cacti of various shapes and sizes are able to survive and thrive in some of the most demanding climates on earth.

Known for their spines and succulent stems, cacti of all shapes and sizes have evolved to not just survive, but thrive, in some of the harshest desert climates on Earth. So how do they do it?