How ‘Breaking Bad’ Used Swimming Pools to Wash Away Any Character’s Chance of Attaining Happiness

In an extremely insightful video essay, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take take a deep dive into how swimming pools were used in the sublime series Breaking Bad to show how the greed and corruption of extermaterialism drowned out and washed away any chance for any character to attain any sort of happiness at any time.

In Breaking Bad, why do terrible things keep happening around the swimming pools? Today let’s take a look at the secret symbolism of the pool and find out how this all-American fixture has been offering us a secret window into the story – and characters like Walter White and Gus Fring – all along