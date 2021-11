An Inside Look at How Bowling Balls Are Made

The Lord Field factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea gave a tour of their facilities in order to give an inside look at how their world-famous bowling balls are made. Each ball is constructed using a combination of robotic automation and specialized work by hand

Process of making bowling ball. Robot mass production technology is amazing

Here is a narrated video of a different bowling ball that’s being made.

