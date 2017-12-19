How Blockchain Technology Can Significantly Lower Corruption and Fraud in a Variety of Industries

Blockchain technology allows us to build these same kind of systems but in a world where we don’t want to or we can’t trust central actors. …The beauty of this idea is in its decentralization—if no one person or institution holds power, then that power cannot be abused. The potential for this technology is enormous: it could significantly lower corruption and eliminate fraud in many industries like banking, freight, construction, and even trace the provenance of goods like diamonds.

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!