How an Octopus Breathes

In a short but fascinating video from the Monterey Aquarium, aquarist Candace Reid-Rose explained by which mechanism octopuses are able to breathe. As if on cue, the cooperating cephalopod sitting next to her demonstrated the use of its siphon, which takes in water, gathers oxygen and flushes out any remaining waste as well.

How does an octopus breathe? Where are its organs? And what’s this about a siphon? Find out from intrepid cephalopod aquarist Candace about the general body plan of a giant Pacific octopus and what provides the cephalopower to all that inkredible octopus behavior.