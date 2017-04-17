Laughing Squid

How Adolphe Sax Survived Seven Near-Death Experiences Before Inventing the Saxophone

In an informative animation, Great Big Story tells the amazing tale of Adolphe Sax. Sax was also known to have survived at least seven harrowing near-death experiences during his childhood before he went on to become the legendary creator of the saxophone and other eponymous instruments.

Adolphe Sax will forever be remembered as the inventor of the saxophone. But his indelible mark on the music world almost never came to be. Amazingly, Sax escaped death not one, not two, but SEVEN times before he went on to change the history of music.

