How the 1980s Were Recreated In the 2017 Film ‘It’

In the spirit of Halloween, filmmaker David Friedman of AARP had the opportunity to speak with legendary production designer Claude Paré about how the decade of the 1980s was so believably recreated for modern audiences in the 2017 reboot of the Stephen King film It.

It is challenging to make a period movie that’s more recent, like the 80s or the 90s, because people will have lived through that period of time. In order to communicate the time period without being too cliché, you have to really get the right things as to what period we’re talking about.