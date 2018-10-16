Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Norwegian History Reenactor Shows How 14th Century Knights Fought While Fully Dressed in Armor

by at on

Norwegian economist, marketer and history reenactor Ola Onsrud demonstrated with a friend how 14th Century knights were able to efficiently fight despite being highly encumbered by the full dressing of armor required at the time. Onsrud created this video in response to viewers questions about a previous video about dressing in 14th century armor.

Onsrud doesn’t limit himself only to the 14th century (although he does seem to like it), as shown in his wide array of historical reenactment videos.

via reddit



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP