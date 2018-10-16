Norwegian History Reenactor Shows How 14th Century Knights Fought While Fully Dressed in Armor

Norwegian economist, marketer and history reenactor Ola Onsrud demonstrated with a friend how 14th Century knights were able to efficiently fight despite being highly encumbered by the full dressing of armor required at the time. Onsrud created this video in response to viewers questions about a previous video about dressing in 14th century armor.

Onsrud doesn’t limit himself only to the 14th century (although he does seem to like it), as shown in his wide array of historical reenactment videos.

via reddit