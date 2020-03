Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Home2 Suites in D’Iberville has partnered with the Humane Society of South Mississippi to provide fostering duties of adoptable dogs until they find a home of their very own. By keeping the dogs in the lobby, these adorable pups get the visibility they need to win over the hearts of those who can’t resist the lure of a loyal companion.

They foster our sweet pups in their lobby providing around the clock care until each one finds his or her forever home.

