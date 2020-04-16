Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hospitals Are Playing ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by The Beatles Each Time a COVID-19 Patient is Discharged

by on

Whenever a patient who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 is discharged from the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, they are given a wonderful departing gift. The heroic healthcare workers line the hallways to give the patient a round of applause while The Beatles‘ classic song “Here Comes the Sun” plays over the loudspeaker in the background.

Here Comes the Sun! Every person who leaves the hospital is a win and celebrated by our staff. We play “Here Comes the Sun” over the loudspeaker each time. Today we heard the beloved Beatles song a lot, sounding sweeter each time. Including for 80+ year old Rita shown here.

This wonderful practice, known as “Code Sun” is being done at hospitals across New York state and the rest of the United States. Claire Panke, a pediatric nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan explained to WNYC how the song offers hope to all involved.

via Secret NYC


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved