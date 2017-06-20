A Caring Horse Repeatedly Rocks a Baby in Her Car Seat With His Nose to Soothe Her Crying

While a crying eight month old Ruby Storer and her mum Stacy were visiting a friend at a Nottingham stable, a very caring horse named Red stuck his nose out of a stall and began repeatedly rocking Ruby’s car seat, soothing the baby’s troubles and putting a big smile on her little face.

