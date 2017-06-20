Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Caring Horse Repeatedly Rocks a Baby in Her Car Seat With His Nose to Soothe Her Crying

by at on

While a crying eight month old Ruby Storer and her mum Stacy were visiting a friend at a Nottingham stable, a very caring horse named Red stuck his nose out of a stall and began repeatedly rocking Ruby’s car seat, soothing the baby’s troubles and putting a big smile on her little face.

Stacey Storer said her eight-month-old Ruby was ‘upset and screaming’ during a visit to a friend’s stables in Nottingham before being enchanted by a horse called Red. Animal-mad Ruby smiled and giggled in delight as Red stuck his neck out of the his stable and rocked her back and forward.


