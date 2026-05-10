The Most Memorable Rabbits in Film History

Filmmaker Luís Azevedo examined the many roles rabbits have played in movies, noting which portrayals stood out from the rest. Azevedo explained that while bunnies can be thought of as innocent, cute, and cuddly, rabbits offer a rather different connotation, specifically the paradox of innocence lost.

We’re going down a cinematic rabbit-hole with the ultimate bunny movie supercut, exploring the many onscreen manifestations of those elusive, subterranean carrot fiends that charm us, haunt us, taunt us, and sometimes even terrify us.

Notable movies with rabbits include Donnie Darko, Watership Down, Fatal Attraction, and Harvey. Azevedo also mentions Bugs Bunny, Roger Rabbit, and other animated characters.

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via Miss Cellania