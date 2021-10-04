Hyperrealistic 3D Hoop Embroidered Foods

Award-winning artist Youmeng Liu has created a series entitled “Embroidered Edibles” where she uses a hoop to portray a wonderfully hyperrealistic variety of foods, all made out of thread. The idea came to Liu in November 2020, when she stated that she wanted to make over 300 embroidered pieces of food.

My vision is to produce 301 embroidered art works of common edible food items. Every piece of my work will be done using my newly developed 3D embroidery technique which combines the skill of hand embroidery, scissors sculpting, and an artistic eye. As a result, this gives the work a very realistic look.

via My Modern Met