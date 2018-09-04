Hoodied Musician Rocks a Mean Boogie Woogie on a Public Piano in London for Kids Who Never Heard of It

When hoodied musician Dr K (Brendan Kavanaugh) of Badass Boogie encountered a couple of teenagers who had never heard of Boogie Woogie, he sat down at the Yamaha Platform 88 public piano and rocked a mean Boogie Woogie tune to school them musically on the finer points of the genre.

Dr K meets two dudes on a public piano who have never heard of Boogie Woogie, Blues or Rock and Roll.

Dr K had been performing on public pianos under cover for quite awhile, before he revealed his identity in the Spring of 2018.