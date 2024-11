Couple Pretends to Be Inquisitive Shoppers Looking For the Most Outrageous Items at HomeGoods

San Francisco couple Aubrey Gavello and Alex Wood showcased some of the most outrageous items for sale at their local HomeGoods store, with one pretending to work there and the other being a shopper making an inquiry about exactly that item.

Wood: Do you guys have like a really lanky horse statue? Gavello: Sir, I have just the thing for you

Behind the Scenes