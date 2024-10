Guitarist Paul Gilbert Plays a Double Bass Cover of ‘Holy Diver’ by Ronnie James Dio

Musician Paul Gilbert held a double bass like a guitar and shredded the iconic Ronnie James Dio song “Holy Diver” employing his amazing trilling skills on the giant instrument. Gilbert used this performance to announce his tribute album to Dio, simply called The Dio Album, which was released in 2023.

Gilbert Has Been Playing Bass Like This For Years

Gilbert’s Album Version of ‘Holy Diver’

The Original Version by Ronnie James Dio