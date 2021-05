Upon hearing of the death of Vietnamese actor Hoàng Dúng on February 14, 2021, artist Trương DP created a beautiful memorial portrait of his image out of torn paper. DP stated that she wanted to do something special for him to properly say goodbye.

This is a famous actor in Vietnam, I tore off the paper to draw a portrait of him, and I blow it away, like a goodbye to him, R.I.P Hoang Dung. Drawing a portrait is too simple for me, so I want to do a harder challenge.

