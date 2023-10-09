The Complete History of Video Games in 12 Hours

Vlogger MRIXRT (pronounced “Moriarty”) compiled an incredible amount of information to present a complete history of video games over the course of a 12 hour video (14 hours to subscribers) that includes interviews with gamers, developers, and other subject matter experts.

From the nostalgic allure of arcade classics to today’s groundbreaking franchises, this video chronicles the pivotal milestones, innovations, and controversies that have sculpted the industry.

Here’s the extra two hours of footage for those who join MRIXRT’s channel.