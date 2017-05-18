Laughing Squid

How the Word ‘Goth’ Evolved Throughout the Ages

In a Ted Ed Lesson animated by Miguel Otálora and Jorge Jaramillo, educator Dan Adams explains the history of the word “goth” and its evolution from being a word completely descriptive of barbarians (Visigoth, Ostrogoth), the events in 1550 and 1764 that changed the connotation of the word and the modern use of the word.

What do fans of atmospheric post-punk music have in common with ancient barbarians? Not much … so why are both known as “goths”? Is it a weird coincidence – or is there a deeper connection stretching across the centuries?

