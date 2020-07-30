A Tasty History of Descriptive Names for Pasta Shapes

In a tasty episode of the Mental Floss series Food History, host Justin Dodd explains the tasty history of the very descriptive names given to specific pasta shapes. These shapes include gemelli (twins), tortellini (belly button), cavatappi (little springs), orechetti (little ears), and strozzapreti (priest stranglers).

