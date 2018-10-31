Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Intricate History of How Cemeteries Came To Be

by at on

In a funerary lesson for Ted-Ed written by educator Keith Eggener and animated by Gerta Xhelo, narrator Adrian Dannatt quite elegantly explains how cemeteries came to be. He also spellbindingly tells about how the dead were laid to rest before cemeteries existed and what cemeteries look like now and what they might look like in the future.

Spindly trees, rusted gates, crumbling stone, a solitary mourner: these things come to mind when we think of cemeteries. But not long ago, many burial grounds were lively places, with gardens and crowds of people — and for much of human history, we didn’t bury our dead at all. How did cemeteries become what they are today?



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP