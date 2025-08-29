The Entire History First Decade of the New Millennium (2000 to 2009) Told Over the Course of Four Hours

Tom Blank of Weird History, who previously narrated the history of the 1980s and the 1990s over the course of four hours, continued the trend by presenting the entire history of notable events that took place in the first decade of the new millennium, from the years 2000 through 2009.

Today we walk through a very tumultuous and exciting decade that wasn’t actually all that long ago! Relive all the crazy news, innovations, sports, movies, and music of the 2000s!

The world had survived Y2K, so the “aughts” were a time of hope and creativity alongside the unspeakable tragedy of 9/11, the Iraq War, the first black President was elected in 2009, grunge music was the thing, and social media began taking over our brains.

The year that ended the previous millennium was as strange and chaotic as the Y2K scare. The 1990s brought the end of the Cold War, ushering in a time of relative peace and prosperity around the globe, as well as the proliferation of the worldwide web, grunge music, and frosted tips. The 2000s would build on that as cell phones became ubiquitous, civil rights took some giant leaps forward, and social media began to take over our lives. At the same time, the decade brought the devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the subsequent Iraq war.

