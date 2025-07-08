The Totally Rad History of the 1980s in Four Hours

Tom Blank of Weird History, who previously narrated the history of the 1990s, presented the entire slate of notable events that took place from 1980 through 1989 over the course of four totally rad hours. The 1980s were known for MTV, bright geometric patterns and colors, Valley Girl speak, highly public tragedies, and excess to the nth degree.

What a wild and crazy era… maybe you were there? Maybe you missed it? Maybe you were there and just can’t quite remember it – No matter the case, Weird History has you covered… come with us to explore he dawn of one wild age with the assassination of John Lennon, on through the Space shuttle challenger tragedy, and some of the best movies and music ever created

The History of the 1990s