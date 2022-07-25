Colorful Lithographs That Re-Imagine Legendary Hip Hop Albums as Oversized Postage Stamps

The creative team at Dorothy released “Stamp Albums: Hip Hop”, a beautiful lithograph that reimagines legendary Hip Hop albums as colorful oversized postage stamps. This beautiful print includes albums by legendary artists such as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Fugees, Missy Elliot, and Lauryn Hill, just to name a few.

We’ve reimagined 42 seminal hip-hop albums as a series of oversized postage stamps beginning with the 1982 breakthrough album The Message by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and, just like a mini hip-hop history lesson, weaving its way chronologically through the old school and golden age of hip-hop, east coast and west coast artists and the crossover success of alternative and progressive rap.