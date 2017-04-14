Hilarious 1983 Family Feud Episode That Pits the Cast of Batman Against the Cast of Gilligan’s Island

In 1983, the cast of the classic television show Batman faced off against the cast of the equally classic show Gilligan’s Island on the popular game show Family Feud, hosted by the kissy-faced Richard Dawson. This episode featured Adam West (Batman) at the helm of a team, which included Lee Meriwether (Catwoman) and Yvonne Craig (Batgirl), Burt Ward (Robin) and the great Vincent Price (Egghead). On the other side of the aisle, a captain’s cap wearing Alan Hale Jr. (The Skipper) sat the head of his team including Jim Backus (Thurston Howell III), Natalie Schafer (Lovey Howell), Dawn Wells (Mary Anne) and Russell Johnson (The Professor). While the Batman team tried with all their respective might, it was Gilligan’s Island who took the lead and won a chance to play in the “Fast Money” round. Dawn Wells went first, gathering up a respectable 100 points. When the aptly cast Russell Johnson took his turn, he brought it all home with an amazing 245 points, thereby solidifying the team’s win for the next round.
