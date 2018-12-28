Laughing Squid

Engineer Mounts High-Speed Camera on Rotating Lawn Mower Blade to Capture It Destroying Objects

High-speed camera mounted on a spinning lawnmower blade

Vancouver, B.C. engineer David Kronstein aka Tesla500 decided to put his beautiful $3,000 Chronos high-speed camera to the test. After building a secure mount that would completely protect the camera, Kronstein then mounted it onto the blade of a modified lawn mower and put it into motion. This experiment showed Kronstein how well the camera responded under stress while also capturing some pretty neat footage of the blade destroying a variety of objects.

This started out as a project to see what the camera could take, turns out it can take a lot of punishment! Spinning up to 1800RPM, with about 200G exerted continuously on the periphery of the camera, plus another 100-200G of shock when an impact occurs.

